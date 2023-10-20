Oil won’t make Nigeria rich – Sanusi

Muhammadu Sanusi II, former Emir of Kano, has warned that oil will not make Nigeria rich but can put the country in trouble.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), spoke on Thursday at a lecture series organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos.

He said that Nigeria has been relying on oil for too long, leading to the neglect of other sectors of the economy.

“Oil is not enough to make us rich,” he said. “At best, it represents working capital enabling the launch of other industries.”

Sanusi said that Nigeria’s oil revenue has declined for over a decade and has led to a difficult economic situation.

“We have a huge revenue problem,” he said. “One of the solutions to our fiscal problems would be to raise revenue.”

“In the short term, cash transfers are the most effective measures to offset the removal of fuel subsidies.

“The design of individual cash transfer programmes varies considerably in reach and coverage. The long-term solution is to reduce dependence on PMS.

“Nigeria produces just 2.3 barrels per person per year compared to Saudi Arabia’s 91.4, Kuwait’s 221.6 and Gabon’s 31.7.”

Sanusi went on to say that changing Nigeria’s economy, which is controlled by the ruling class’s ideology, would need to bring economics into the public debate.

“If the state is a rentier state where the people in control see it as an avenue to make money for themselves and their families, they will never run an economy that encourages production and growth.

“If it is run by people thinking long-term and of the legacy they will leave behind for their children and the country’s future, they will run different sets of different policies.

“Every economist knows that multiple exchange rates are a problem, but as long as politicians can give themselves a dollar at 400 Naira and sell at 700 Naira, they are not ready to listen to the economists.”

Sanusi urged the government to focus on diversifying the economy and to invest in other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism.

He said that this would help to create jobs and reduce poverty.”