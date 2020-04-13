Ogun distributes relief materials to widows of soldiers killed by Boko Haram

As part of the effort to cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 lockdown, Ogun State Government has distributed relief materials to orphanage homes, physically challenged persons and widows of soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Handing over the materials on behalf of the State government at the Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home, GRA, Ibara, in Abeokuta on Monday, Olufunmilayo Efuwape, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said that the gesture was to assure them that they were not forgotten at this trying period.

“We are reaching out to the orphanages, physically challenged and the widows, especially to those who lost their husbands to the current war against insurgency.

“The physically challenged people and those who are poor and vulnerable cannot work like able-bodied people. This is one of the ways we are reaching out and getting food across them to let them know that this government is for the people and is ready to serve them”, she noted.

Efuwape while assuring that the relief materials would get to those they were meant for, added that the first 100,000 out of the 500,000 packages had been sent out, saying that another batch would be out this week.

“I want to appeal to our people to stay at home. No need to run after people distributing the materials. We will bring these materials to your doorsteps because this government is out to serve you”, the Commissioner appealed.

Receiving the materials on behalf of his colleagues, the State Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability, Olalekan Mohammed, said the gesture was a reflection of the inclusive policy of the government, devoid of discrimination.

“We are happy that the State Governor has kept his promise by including people with disabilities into his agenda without discrimination. It indicates inclusion in every ramification”,

He appealed to his members to come out from their hiding places, as the government was ready to support them live a happy and fulfilled life, noting that disability was a circumstance that could be overcome.

Speaking in the same vein, the co-ordinator, Nigerian Wives Association, (an umbrella of wives of deceased soldiers), Alamala Barracks, Patient Okon Abang, lauded the State government for not leaving them out in the scheme of things, saying that the relief materials would assist in cushioning the effects of the lockdown in their families.

Gideon Orphanage, Abeokuta, also benefitted from the relief materials which included bags of rice, sugar, salt, cartoons of spaghetti and noodles, among others.