Odds favour Atiku, as PDP throws race open

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is set to emerge as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, as the party on Tuesday resolved to throw its 2023 Presidential ticket open.

BusinessDay gathered that the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom-led Zoning committee on Tuesday, arose from its marathon meeting, with a resolution to throw the ticket open to all contestants.

Recall that former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, had canvassed that the ticket be kept open to all contestants.

The party blamed “exigencies of time” for its decision, as the party had already allowed aspirants from all parts of the country to purchase the presidential ticket.

Ortom, while addressing journalists after the meeting, said: “We have just finished our meeting, after we rose from our meeting last week, today we decided that we would meet and by the grace of God we have unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party that appointed us.

“The good news for our teeming supporters of the PDP and Nigerians is that we have resolved and every one of us, the 37 members unanimously adopted the position that we are going to present to NEC.”

The committee, which noted that “Zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed,” however, added that the “Ticket is thrown open, this time around due to exigency of time.”

The party said it was encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least 6 months before sale of forms.

“Our party should commend the efforts of some of our contestants on the issue of concensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclussion,” he said.

BusinessDay gathered further that the decision to throw the ticket open was based on the fact that the party had already commenced the sale of tickets earlier.

It was also gathered the National Executive Committee of the party will meet to affirm the decision of the Ortom Zoning committee.

With the decision, odds now favour former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to clinch the PDP ticket, as he is regarded as the party’s front runner for the 2023 Presidential race.

Atiku is however, expected to contend the PDP presidential ticket with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom wike; Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Peter Obi, Anyim Pius Anyim, Sam Ohuabunwa, among others.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintri had also previously boasted that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar stands a better chance to clinch the party’s ticket amongst the northern contestants.

Atiku has contested for the office of Nigeria’s Presidency since 2007.