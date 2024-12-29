Obaseki nominated for ‘Governor of the Year’ award

The immediate past Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has been nominated for the ‘Governor of the Year’ category in the ThisDay Awards 2024.

This year’s edition of the yearly awards, organised by the ThisDay/Arise Group Board of Editors, and tagged ‘When the Going Gets Tough… the Tough Get Rewarded!’, will be held on January 22, 2025.

According to the organisers, the ‘Governor of the Year Award’ would be won by the Governor who combines vision, passion, dedication and courage to make the lives of the people of his state better.

Leading the nomination of Obaseki as ‘Governor of the Year’ is the immediate past commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology in Edo State, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-isibor, who said in his eight years of leadership of Edo, Obaseki’s milestone achievements in education, healthcare, innovation, tourism, agriculture, pension, city planning, security, science, civil service and corporate governance are laudable footprints that will stand the test of time.

He said, “His landmark achievements in the creation of the Edo State Tier-3 Data Centre, which facilitated digital services management for government agencies, the deployment of Health Information Management System, Electronic Health Records and Telemedicine Services, helped to streamline healthcare delivery, improve patient management and extend healthcare access to rural communities.”

Ifaluyi-isibor described Obaseki as a man of vision with passion for excellence and unequalled zeal to impact the lives of his people.

The former Edo State commissioner added: “Obaseki’s eight years leadership in Edo was outstanding. He not only utilised his experiences in the private sector to the benefit of the state, he also ensured that no one was left behind during his tenure in office by providing key infrastructure that added great value to the lives of the people of the state.”

Ifaluyi-isibor stressed that he was not surprised at Obaseki’s achievements in office because of his track record of excellence, saying that he found him fit for the ‘Governor of the Year’ award and urged him to continue to find other ways to make life better for his people.

In nominating Obaseki for the award, an international journalist in the United Kingdom, Mayozi John, said that since 1999, Obaseki was the best governor Edo State has produced, noting that in all ramifications he stood out.

“In all sectors, his presence was felt and is still being felt, even by thousands of Nigerians in the diaspora,” he said.

John, who spoke to journalists on his visit to Nigeria for the Christmas holiday, said across the streets of the United States, the UK and across Europe, many sing his (Obaseki) praises after they must have visited Nigeria and visited Edo State.

“Many Nigerians plan to hold a solidarity protest for Obaseki in the United States as soon as Donald Trump is sworn in as President in January 2025.”

He added, “Obaseki’s tenure as Edo governor will continue to inspire and serve as a reference point for future leaders of the state.”

John said it would take an extraordinary human being like Obaseki to best his own records, adding that the extraordinary person is yet to arrive the scene.

According to him, “The digitisation and reforms of the pension management with the Edo State Pension Management System and an online pension portal are laudable projects that continue to attract local and global accolades.

“The Smart City Initiative and investments in fibre optic infrastructure enabled high-speed Internet access across the state, laying the foundation for further digital services and urban planning within the state.

“The EdoBEST programme helped to revolutionise primary and junior secondary education by integrating technology into teaching and learning processes.

“Other key categories in the award include ‘Titans of The Year’ for the men and women who, through their vision, action, guts and courage made a lasting impact on Nigeria, and ‘Man of the Year’ for the man who significantly influenced major events that defined the outgoing year, 2024.”

