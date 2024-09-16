Obasanjo, IBB, Abdusalami meet in Mina

Amidst growing economic challenges, elderstatesmen and former Nigeria military leaders on Sunday met behind closed doors in Mina, the Niger State capital.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting was attended by past Nigeria heads of state, such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Sources close to the meeting said Ibrahim Gusau, a former National Security Adviser to former President Babangida also joined the meeting which agenda, dwelt on current national economic challenges.

BusinessDay recalls that since they left office, the past leaders had maintained close contacts, meeting especially at critical times to discuss and offer suggestions on how to strengthen national unity.

Abdulsalami Abubakar, had since 2014 chaired the National Peace Committee (NPC), a body set up to moderate activities of political parties and strengthen commitment to democratic tenets, especially during elections.

As at the time of filing this reports, details of their discussions were sketchy, but inside sources revealed that the “meeting dwelt on current national issues”, without providing details.

It was gathered that Obasanjo had arrived Mina in a chartered Gulf stream aircraft at about 4.30pm and left at about 6.30pm, after the meeting.

The former Nigeria leaders had a similar meeting in May, 2017, with former President Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar attending the meeting.