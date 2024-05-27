Oando Foundation impacts 54 primary schools with the ‘Clean Our World Project’

…expands environmental education reach in Nigeria.

In line with its goal of supporting the government to provide access to quality education, the Oando Foundation has commenced the fourth phase of its Clean Our World project (COW IV) in Lagos reaching 54 public primary schools in 25 communities.

Adekanla Adegoke, head of the Oando Foundation said that this milestone marks a significant step forward in the foundation’s ongoing commitment to environmental education, sustainability, and community development.

“Environmental education plays a crucial role in equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to address complex environmental challenges,” she said.

Adegoke further explained that building on the success of the previous phases, COW phase IV focuses on standardised lesson delivery through wide-scale capacity building for teachers, deployment of environmental educational materials, and various in-school climate action activities, laying the foundation for a cleaner, greener future.

“With active government participation, this cycle of the project ensures uniform, consistent, and high-quality delivery of environmental education in schools across Lagos State.

As we confront these challenges, investing in environmental education becomes imperative for building resilient communities and securing a sustainable future for all.

“We are excited to commence the implementation of Clean Our World Phase IV, which will empower teachers, engage students, and foster a culture of environmental stewardship and citizenship,” Adegoke said.

Since its inception, the Clean Our World project has evolved and expanded, reaching more communities and schools. In collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical, a leading Japanese chemical company, the foundation has enlightened various schools and communities in Lagos State about environmental education and sustainable waste management practices such as recycling.

“From reaching seven schools in three communities in COW phase 1, twelve schools in five communities during the second phase, and twenty-four schools in ten communities for the third phase, the project has demonstrated its effectiveness in promoting environmental education, sanitation, and recycling,” she noted.

Through robust government participation and strategic partnerships, the foundation through the COW phase IV has ensured sustainable impact and created a legacy of environmental awareness and action.

Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) provided technical support and coordination, ensuring the project’s alignment with local educational priorities and policies. GreenHub Africa Foundation also served as a trusted co-implementing partner, contributing to the successful implementation of COW IV.

According to Adegoke, in furtherance of its commitment to promoting environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and their host communities, “Oando Foundation is expanding the reach of the project to other communities in Nigeria such as Plateau State.

“This expansion will impact over 6,000 direct beneficiaries in 20 public primary schools through targeted activities such as establishment of green clubs, training of teachers and education managers, deployment of the environmental education syllabus as well as engaging students in gardening, upcycling and recycling activities.”

The foundation continues to lead advocacy efforts and policy-level engagements with key stakeholders to standardize and include environmental education lessons in public primary schools across Nigeria.

Oando Foundation is an independent charity established in 2011 to support the Nigerian government in achieving its Universal Basic Education goal.

Through the adopt-a-school initiative, the foundation has garnered over a decade-long experience and accomplishments, supporting basic education access and quality across 88 adopted schools in Nigeria through an integrated whole-school improvement approach.

The foundation’s new strategy ‘LEARNOVATE’ prioritises innovation and investments in foundational learning quality across target schools, especially around foundational literacy, and numeracy skills mastery, green skills development, and advocacy.