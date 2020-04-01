NUPENG distributes safety gears to tanker drivers, others

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG) has started distributing hand sanitisers and safety gears to its various operational locations, drivers stop- over spots and loading points to help members including tanker drivers fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The hand sanitisers come in 10 litres transparent jerry cans to serve as refill for dispensers with other safety kits, such as hand gloves and mouth masks which we had already distributed across to all our zonal offices in Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Warri and of course Lagos.

“As you may be aware, we have 154 petroleum loading depots across the country, but as we are talking we have 120 of these numbers in active operation.

Besides that, Petroleum Tanker Drivers ( PTD) branch of NUPENG have about 300 places across the country that serve as their stop-over-point for resting and recreation, we will be distributing these items to all these places too.

Conservatively, we will be sending out about a thousand of these items every week until the siege is over,” said William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, president and general secretary of NUPENG in a statement.

The union said it would also provide further logistics and support to members as deemed necessary.