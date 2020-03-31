NUJ canvass prayers for Makinde 

Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has wished Governor Seyi Makinde speedy recovery as he confirmed being positive for Coronavirus(COVID-19).

The union in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo also wished all infected persons speedy recovery.

The NUJ in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan urged the people to pray fervently for those infected including the governor.

“We sympathise with all those infected including the governor and pray for their speedy recovery. To us, being infected is not a death sentence when detected and properly attended to,” it said.

It called on the people to adhere strictly to all guidelines reeled out by health professionals and comply with government directives.

The union urged the people to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly or make use of hand sanitizers.

The NUJ also called on those who have had contacts with those infected to Self-isolate towards confirming their status.