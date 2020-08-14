Nova Merchant Bank plans medium, long term loan for 3 sectors

Nova Merchant Bank Limited has disclosed plans to create medium to a long-term loan for three sectors of the economy with growth opportunities. The sectors include agriculture, telecoms and healthcare.

The tenor of the loan will range between three and five years, Anya Duroha, managing director said during a virtual meeting on Monday. The bank last month made market debut with N10 billion bond issue, which was over-subscribed by 300 percent.

Duroha explained that the bank planned to raise N10 billion but realised over N31 billion. The bond issuance is aimed at putting the business on firm footing to achieve its short-term and long-term goals.

“As part of Nova’s strategy, we knew that as a merchant bank with an objective to do developmental financing, we needed to get long term funds to fund long term assets. That was why we went to the capital market to raise funds to finance long term loans for our customers,” he said.

The financial institution has weathered the storm brought by Covid-19 pandemic leveraging technology.

Duroha said in the last three years the bank has done well, with earnings growing from about N1.2 billion in 2017 to about N5.8 billion in 2019, with profitability also on the upswing.