NOIPolls finds poor access to improved water as major cause of high morbidity, mortality rate in Nigeria

A public opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls has revealed that poor access to improved water remains a major contributing factor to high morbidity and mortality rates in Nigeria, as more than 70,000 children under five years die annually as a result water-borne disease.

The poll revealed that access to water both for domestic use and for drinking is still a challenge to Nigerian households given that borehole (35 percent) and sachet water (46 percent) are mostly used as the main source water.

“Nigerians are mostly responsible for providing water for themselves both for domestic use and for drinking”.

“Therefore, it is utmost important that government and other stakeholders ensure that water is made available to Nigerians as 31 percent mentioned that their main source of water supply is not always readily available”.

A study of the poll report showed that 36 percent of Nigerians whose main source of drinking water are borehole, well, stream and water tankers do not treat their water to make it safe for use resulting in increased vulnerability to water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea.