NOIPolls finds poor access to improved water as major cause of high morbidity, mortality rate in Nigeria
A public opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls has revealed that poor access to improved water remains a major contributing factor to high morbidity and mortality rates in Nigeria, as more than 70,000 children under five years die annually as a result water-borne disease.
The poll revealed that access to water both for domestic use and for drinking is still a challenge to Nigerian households given that borehole (35 percent) and sachet water (46 percent) are mostly used as the main source water.
“Nigerians are mostly responsible for providing water for themselves both for domestic use and for drinking”.
“Therefore, it is utmost important that government and other stakeholders ensure that water is made available to Nigerians as 31 percent mentioned that their main source of water supply is not always readily available”.
A study of the poll report showed that 36 percent of Nigerians whose main source of drinking water are borehole, well, stream and water tankers do not treat their water to make it safe for use resulting in increased vulnerability to water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea.
According to the report, 39 percent of Nigerian households currently have
challenges accessing clean water and the North-Central zone had more respondents who mentioned this (45 percent). “Only 61 percent of Nigerians do not see access to clean water as a challenge to their households and the South-South zone had the most respondents who admitted this”.
The report further state that in order to meet the 6th Goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which is to ensure access to water and sanitation for all, government at all levels needs to urgently work towards the provision of improved quality of water and water sources to the citizenry.
“Noting that provision of water supply is capital intensive, it is still a necessity for the well-being of Nigerians. Therefore, Public-Private-Partnership programs should be encouraged to attract investors in order to ensure adequate production, distribution and sale of potable water to all”.
Cynthia Egboboh, Abuja.
