No decision reached yet to offer customers two months free electricity, says PHEDC

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) says no decision has been reached to offer two months of free electricity to consumers as being reported.

It stated that though it supported the idea as being canvassed in some quarters including the leadership of the National Assembly to its customers in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa states as part of the palliative measures for the coronavirus pandemic, it advised electricity consumers that the proposal was still under deliberation.

Reacting to publications suggesting that electricity distribution companies had agreed to offer customers two-month free electricity, John Onyi, manager, corporate communications of the company in a statement said stakeholders were still looking at the proposal with a view to mapping out the modalities for its implementation.

“While we await the official directive from the relevant Government Agency, PHED as a responsible organisation, will not hesitate to comply accordingly,’’ the statement added.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo