NNPC, partners donate $30million to fight Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and some of its partners have announced a donation of $30 million to strengthen national response to deadly coronavirus in Nigeria.

Speaking on the donation, Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of NNPC said the donation of $30million is an Industry-wide Collective Support in the Fight against coronavirusin Nigeria.

“We’ll like to thank the 32 partners within the Oil & Gas Industry who have enlisted into this initiative. The list is by no means exhaustive, just as the contribution too will not be exhaustive,” kyari said.

The NNPC boss added that the oil corporation is working towards enrolling other companies within the Oil & Gas Industry “so that we can have granular suggestions and get more contributions and support in the fight against COVID19 in Nigeria.”

DIPO OLADEHINDE