NNPC appoints Olufemi Soneye as communication officer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has appointed Olufemi Oladapo Soneye as chief corporate communications officer.

This development means Soneye will be taking over from Garba Deen Muhammad, the now former chief corporate communications officer of the state-owned oil company.

The NNPC, however, did not state the reasons for the change made in the statement released on its official Twitter (X) account.

Soneye is a journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the US.

Read also: Fuel scarcity hits again as NNPC supply collapses

“He will lead our corporate communications team and drive our brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management,” the statement read.

He is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers.

Soneye is also the former president of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, D.C.

“We look forward to his valuable contributions to our Company,” the NNPC said.