NIPOST workers reject Tinubu’s appointment of new CEO, shut down head office to protest

Chioma Onuh

October 16, 2023

Nigerian Postal  Service (NIPOST) workers have shut down its head office in Abuja to protest the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as Chief Executive Officer/Post Master General.
Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesman, made an announcement last week regarding the leadership changes made by President Bola Tinubu in various communication organisations, including NIPOST.

However, there were speculations that Adeyemi Adepoju, the fired Post Master-General, had been reinstated shortly after the announcement of Odeyemi’s appointment.

Adepoju was seen addressing several employees in a widely shared video. In the video, he was shown telling people that Tinubu had reappointed him.

However, the newly appointed NIPOST CEO was refused admission by the protesting employees on Monday, saying that her selection went against their wishes.

The protesters waved placards and chanted solidarity songs while stating that they liked Adepoju.

