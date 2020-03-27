Nigeria’s infectious disease czar says facility for mass testing lacking

The race to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria is being hampered by facilities to scale testing, further worsened by poor road and rail networks and the country’s poor state of healthcare says Chikwe Ihekweazu, CEO of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

This situation explains why Netherlands and France ferried their citizens away from Nigeria in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, even though they have recorded higher cases of the Coronavirus infection.

“The global message is testing but there are several limitations. We don’t have infrastructure to scale testing,” says Ihekweazu which though is not news to Nigeria but the admittance by the government official charged with taming the pandemic adds new urgency to craft policies that will hasten infrastructural development and fund the country’s healthcare.

Ihekweazu said the agency was trying to build new labs, purchase equipment and develop isolation centres while also carrying out testing. “The process is slow and frustrating but there is no magic bullet,” Ihekweazu said.

Years of neglect of healthcare facilities, poor funding for research and disaster preparedness have come to haunt Nigeria in the face of the novel Coronavirus pandemic which speed of infection has shocked the world.

