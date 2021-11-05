Nigeria’s cost of printing banknotes drops 28.84%

The total cost incurred on printing of Nigeria’s banknotes in 2020 amounted to N58.62 billion, compared with N75.52 billion in 2019, indicating a decrease of N16.90 billion or 28.84 percent, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Thursday.

The 2020 annual report of the currency operations department of the CBN released on Thursday showed that the total stock of currency (issuable & non-issuable) in the vaults of the Central Bank at the end of December 2020 was 2,747.09 million pieces, compared with 2,641.36 million pieces in 2019, indicating an increase of 105.73 million pieces or 4.00 per cent.

At the end of December 2020, the total issuable notes (newly printed notes and Counted Audited Clean notes) was 592.94 million pieces, compared with 726.43 million pieces in 2019, representing a decrease of 133.49 million pieces or 18.38 percent.

The CBN evacuated a total of 246,236 boxes of banknotes valued at N1,030,689.35 million from the Lagos and Abuja factories of the NSPM Plc to various Branches in 2020.

The quantum of currency evacuated showed a decrease of 53,046 boxes (17.72 percent) in volume or N62.54 billion (5.72 per cent) in value, compared with 299,282 boxes valued at N1,093,232.90 million in 2019.

Furthermore, a total of 711,331 boxes valued at N3,191,239.81 million was moved across the branches in 2020. This indicated a decrease of 23.42 per cent and 22.01 per cent in volume and value respectively, compared with 928,852 boxes valued at N4,091,726.98 million in 2019.

In 2020, a total of 173,585 boxes of banknotes valued at N980.75 billion was processed, compared with 260,651 boxes of banknotes valued at N1,533,729.00 million in 2019. This represents a decrease of 33.40 per cent in the number of boxes or N552,971.00 million in value of processed banknotes.

At the end of December 2020, a total of 151,427 boxes valued at N698,480.00 million was disposed of. The boxes and value of disposed notes in 2020 decreased by 5,790 boxes and N6,185.175 million respectively, compared with 157,217 boxes valued at N814,437.60 million disposed of in 2019.

The currency indent approved for 2020 was 2,518.68 million pieces, consisting of various banknote denominations with a value of N1,063.04 billion, compared with 3,830.94 million pieces valued at N1,340.70 billion in 2019. This indicates a decrease of 34.25 percent and 20.71 per cent in terms of volume and value respectively. NSPM PLC was awarded the production of the entire indent, and in end-December, 2020, 100 per cent of the indent had been delivered.

The NSPM PLC. delivered 2,518.68 million pieces, which represents 100 percent of the 2020 currency indent.