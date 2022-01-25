Nigeria’s corruption index ranking lowest in 10 years

A new report released Tuesday by Transparency International (TI) has revealed that Nigeria corruption perception Index (CPI) is at its lowest in the last decade.

The report revealed that corruption levels are at a worldwide standstill, in a ranking that was focused on 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.

The report showed that 86 percent of countries ranked made little or no progress in the last 10 years.

According to the report, Transparency International found countries that violate civil liberties consistently score lower on the CPI, while such countries also had complacency in fighting corruption exacerbates human rights abuses and undermines democracy.

Meanwhile, in the report, Nigeria was one of the lowest score since the earliest comparable year of available data (2012), alongside 26 other countries such as Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Comoros, Cyprus, Dominica, Eswatini, Honduras, Hungary, Israel, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mongolia, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, South Sudan, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey and Venezuela.