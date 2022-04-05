Nigeria’s $1.5bn Lekki Port seen spurring competition, efficient operations

The business of moving containers in Nigerian ports today is marred by inefficiencies due to excessive use of manual processes that result in cargo clearing delays and attendanthe business of moving containers in Nigerian ports today is marred by inefficiencies due to excessive use of manual processes cost for the consignee.

But, the completion and commencement of commercial activities at the $1.5 billion Lekki Port, an automated port with 16.5 meters draft, would enable economies of scale that will automatically save cost for consignees using the port.

Nigerian port is currently adjudged as one of the most expensive ports in the West African sub-region due to long dwell time of cargo, high cost of doing business resulting from cargo clearing delay, high level of manual processes, and human interference.

These factors, port users say, limit the competitiveness of Nigerian ports.

According to projections, Lekki Port would be the first smart port in Nigeria where automated cargo inspection processes would be used in place of human involvement.

With this, the port will create a competitive business environment that would bring about efficient service delivery, compel other operators to compete and give consignees an affordable cost of doing business at the port.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said the completion of Lekki Port will create serious competition among terminal operators.

According to him, the introduction of competition in Nigeria’s port system will compel existing terminal operators to up their games, which will help to reduce cargo dwell time at ports.

He said Lekki Port would enable the Nigerian port industry to regain some of the businesses lost to other neighbouring West African countries due to draught limitations in the existing ports.

Dinesh Rathi, managing director/CEO of the Lagos Free Zone, who confirmed that there are a lot of inefficiencies that apply to the container business in Nigeria today, said the presence of Lekki Port will significantly bring down the cost of logistics for those who import and export in Nigeria.

BusinessDay findings show that a deep water port comes with huge economic gains particularly in the area of cost reduction.

For instance, the daily cost difference between a ship carrying 4,500 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers like in the case of ships calling Apapa Port, and a larger vessel with a capacity to carry 20,000 TEUs expected to berth in Lekki Port, is about $1,000.

For this reason, containers berthing at Lekki are expected to come with cheaper freight cost. This is why deepwater ports are becoming popular all over the world, and with the proposed automated clearing process, consignees in Nigeria would likely see a reduction in the cost of doing business.

Speaking from consignees’ perspective, Emma Nwabunwanne, a Lagos-based importer told BusinessDay that terminal operators will likely see to it that they do not lose their existing customers over inefficiency.

“Currently, many terminal operators in Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports have started re-strategising by introducing automation in the clearing process, and seamless mode of cargo evacuation using barges,” he said.

Nwabunwanne, who pointed out that manual cargo inspection by government agencies contributes a lot to the delay experienced by consignees, said that the use of scanners by Customs for inspection would eliminate such delay and reduce the cost of doing business for cargo owners.

On the part of economic regulation, Emmanuel Jime, executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), noted that the completion of Lekki Port would bring about economies of scale, which will transform commercial activities in the Nigerian port industry.

“Lekki Port has been something Nigerians have been looking forward to. With the draft that we are going to have at Lekki, Nigeria’s maritime domain will, for the first time, have the kind of vessels that never berth in Nigeria,” he explained.

Jime said that with the use of automation in cargo processing, and clearing as conceived by the developer, businesses will be conducted in a way that is efficient and service delivery will be done in a way that will be cost-effective for consignees.

On how Lekki Port will change Nigeria’s port industry landscape, Jime said that it will transform cargo clearing processes, which consignees are presently experiencing delays due to the nature of the human traffic that is engaged in doing business at ports presently.

“Human involvement has a downturn in a way that is affecting efficiency and service delivery. If we cut downtime in doing business that ultimately affects the way we are going to save cost in delivering our services. This port is going to impact tremendously on reducing the cost of doing business,” he added.

Lekki Port is expected to be completed in September and to commence pilot operations by December this year.