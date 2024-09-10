Nigerians beware: UK’s top 10 pickpocket hotspots are all in London, data reveals

The country’s top 10 pickpocket hotspots are all in London, according to new data analysis.

The Westminster City Council area in central London was the worst area for pickpockets in the country, with 133.21 reports per 100,000 people, analysis of latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.

Westminster also topped the list of areas which have seen the biggest increase in pickpocketing cases, with a three-year change of 712.32 per cent.

Most pickpocket incidents recorded are thought to be phone thefts.

Camden has the UK’s the second-highest pickpocketing rates, with more than 6,800 pickpocketing incidents recorded across the borough which is equivalent to 31.4 per 1,000 people, according to analysis by licensing firm Get Licensed.

Southwark had the country’s third highest rate of pickpocketing, the data suggests, with almost 6,000 pickpocketing incidents between 2023 and 2024.

Other London boroughs making up the top 10 included Kensington and Chelsea, Hackney, Islington, Lambeth, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Haringey.

Shahzad Ali, CEO and security expert at Get Licensed, advised people in high-risk areas to use zip-up bags or pockets.

“The type of bag you use, especially in high-risk areas, can determine your own risk level. It’s best to use a zip-up bag that you can wear across your body to reduce the chances of someone snatching it from your shoulder,” he said.

“If you are carrying more, such as a backpack, keep important belongings, such as a wallet, phone and keys, in a smaller cross-body bag to keep them closer to you.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson previously said: “It is important that victims and witnesses contact the police as soon as a robbery occurs – the first hour after a robbery takes place or the ‘golden hour’ is critical to catching robbers.

“In that first hour officers are able to ascertain crucial forensic evidence, helping to take violent criminals off our streets.”

Londoners are advised to report thefts at their local police station by going in person, giving them a call on 101, or reporting online.

Theft victims are also advised to give authorities the phone’s identification number (IMEI), which can be obtained from network operators.

Victims are also encouraged to keep in mind the criminal reference number to submit an insurance claim.