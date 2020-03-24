Nigerian Senator Rose Okoji Oko dies in UK

A Nigerian Senator, representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Rose Okoji Oko is dead. The late Senator Oko reportedly died in a UK hospital at age 63. He was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Before her demise, Oko was chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

She was second term member of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

Speaking with BusinessDay via telephone, her personal assistant, John Ebriku confirmed the death and said “it is sad. She has been sick for over a month now and the news of her death is what we have received. I am just rushing to her residence now.”

This is the third death Senate has witnessed in the spate of four months.

Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who represented Imo north Senatorial district had died in December 2019, after a brief illness while late Senator Ignatius Longjan who represented Plateau South Senatorial District died at Turkish Hospital , Abuja last month.

The late Senator Rose Oko, was born on September 27, 1956. She was a Member of the Federal House of Representatives on the platform of the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in Nigeria’s 7th National Assembly.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and was Deputy Chairman House Committee on Education.

She was elected as Senator on June 2015, and re-elected in 2019 respectively.