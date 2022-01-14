Nigerian edtech leads team to win Elon Musk Xprice Carbon Removal project

Wificombat Academy, an edutech space in Nigeria, founded by Dele Tejuoso in partnership with Polyup USA, a silicon edutech company, has led team Nigeria to emerge winner of the Elon Musk Xprice Carbon Removal Project.

Eighteen (18) students from both primary and secondary schools across Nigeria engaged in the challenge came out winners in the competition alongside students from 16 other countries organized by Polyup USA.

The competition was chaired by the centre for Sustainable Development and global competitiveness (SDGC) at Stanford University and the students provided solutions to earth’s climate change and carbon emission using math, robotics and computational learning.

Tejuoso, while speaking about the victory achieved by team Nigeria noted that they were able to reach this height by working in different start-up teams alongside with students from different part of the for six month, counting from July to December, 2021

According to her, three of the start-up teams to which the students belonged emerged the winners which include Samurai Velocity which emerged first position for Carbon removal solution, Golden Ratio which was the second runner-up for Top Libraries Award and Technological Future which came third at the top libraries award.

Meanwhile, the Wificombat founder noted that the students will now be beneficiaries of a $15000 Innovation Hub award reserved for the winners.

“Our organization is a digital incubation hub keen on providing education technology solutions and changing the educational landscape in Nigeria by building a strong innovation hub community through innovative learning for kids and teens, preparing them for the innovation economy and the future of work,” she said.

She stated that the organization will be holding what is called the Poly Fest to celebrate the students who have done outstandingly and emerged winners in the Elon Musk Xprice Carbon Removal project and will be inviting other students across Nigeria to partake in the polyfest in February 2022.

The students who participated in the competition include Abdullah Olamiteju Qamardeen- Muhibat Memorial School, Abdulrahman Abdulwaheed- Muhibat Memorial School, Anjola Etop-Elem- British International school, Aseoluwa Ayanwale- River oaks school Lagos ; Benaiah Ajayi- Temple Secondary School, Bethel Ajayi- Chrisland High school, David Nwoye – Grange School, Israel Ehimanre Isibor – Bowine International School, Jerry Okikiola Isibor – Bowine International School, Jessie Etop-Elem- Lagos Preparatory school, Johnnie Olusanya – Cumnor House School of Boys UK; Joshua Etop-Elem- British International School, Kayode Suaad – Muhibat Memorial School, Oluwadunto Ayanwale – Loveworld Schools, Lagos, Oluwafoyinsolami Bamidele – Hallifield College Maryland, Lagos, Oluwagbolawole Bamidele- Hallifield College Maryland, Lagos, Semilore Tejuoso- Temple secondary school, Damilare Agbaje-Grange school.

However, she stated that there will be another opportunity for students across Nigeria to join the 2022 batch running from January to September, 2022by signing up for the Nigerian challenge at www.polyup.com to get access to coding, AI, Robotics, 3D modeling and entrepreneurship using math.