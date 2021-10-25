Nigerian ambassador to Burundi, NEXIM Bank ED, others bag 2021 Excellence awards

Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, Elijah Onyeagba, the Executive Director Cooperate Services, Nigerian Export and Import, NEXIM Bank, Bala Bello, Commissioner, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Aisha Mahmud; Company Secretary/Legal Officer, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Fatima Lawan and others have bagged the 2021 Abuja Business & Excellence awards.

Other awardees include; Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund; Ahmad Ahmad, Managing Director/CEO, Rural Electrification Agency; Bruce Ayonote, Co-founder/CEO, Suburban Fibre, Owners of Legend Internet; Aminatu Dahiru, Managing Director/CEO, Binani Group; Kola Taliat Talent, Special Assistant on Special Duties to the Post Master General/CEO, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and Sunny Akpoyibo, President/CEO, AStevens Group.

Organised by Dapines Global Investors Ltd, the Abuja 2021 Business & Excellence awards targeted the most outstanding under 50 in each of Public Servants for Public Relations, CEO in Fashion; Public Servants for Team Building, Public Policy, Investment Promotion, International Relations and Productivity.

In his remarks, Convener of Dapines Global Investors Ltd, Simon Tuleh said the awards were to honour and celebrate distinguished deserving individuals and organisations who have over the years been contributing immensely towards a better society in Nigeria.

Tuleh said the organisation was committed to celebrating those who are making impacts in the society, as well as challenging others to emulate those being celebrated and honoured.

“Most times when people are given award some people feel that it is only for older people who have made it in life. And people feel it is only those who have made it in life that are being given awards and that seems to be discouraging, but we at Dapines Global Investors Ltd see that there is a need to reward hard work and that I what we are doing here today.

“So this gives hope to so many young Nigerians that value of hardwork is success and so there need to celebrate hardwork. There need to encourage us on what we are doing and our dream is that one day when you see young Nigerians you will feel that there is hope,” he said.

Responding, one of the awardees and Executive Director Cooperate Services, Nigerian Export and Import, NEXIM Bank, Bello tasked the organisers to look out for people who were doing excellently well in both public and private sectors and spur them to do more with awards.

“Organisers you need to go out. I know there are a lot of people that are doing better things than ourselves but they haven’t been recognised. Even though I know you will keep looking for them, I assure you that whatever we receive today, on behalf of myself and every other recipient, we are going to keep doing more. We are going to make sure that we do the best in whatever assignment that is given to us”, he said.

Another awardee and Commissioner, Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Mahmud said the award was a challenge for her to work harder and make more impact on the lives of all Nigerians.