Nigeria stock market depreciates by 1.52% in remote trading week 

Nigeria stock market benchmark performance indicator – the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 1.52percent and 1.51percent, respectively to close the review week ended March 27 at 21,861.78 points and N11.393 trillion respectively.

The stock market recorded four days of remote trading as dealing members responded to both Federal and State Governments guideline in line with the efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE-AFR Bank Value and NSE MERI Value which appreciated by 2.06percent, 3.25percent, 3.47percent and 2.93percent, while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the review trading week, lower than thirty-five (35) in the preceding week. Thirty (30) equities depreciated in price, higher than twenty- seven (27) equities in the preceding week, while ninety-nine (99) equities remained unchanged, lower than 101 equities recorded in the preceding trading week.

The market recorded total turnover of 1.452 billion shares worth N14.918 billion in 21,828 deals in contrast to a total of 2.804 billion shares valued at N32.559 billion that exchanged hands the preceding trading week in 31,715 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.224 billion shares valued at N10.590 billion traded in 14,944 deals; thus contributing 84.32percent and 70.99percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates followed with 50.261 million shares worth N61.457 million in 442 deals, and the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 47.276 million shares worth N2.509 billion in 2,225 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 713.795 million shares worth N8.610 billion in 8,608 deals, contributing 49.18percent and 57.71percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.