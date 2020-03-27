Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


Nigeria stock market depreciates by 1.52% in remote trading week 

Nigeria stock market benchmark performance indicator – the NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 1.52percent and 1.51percent, respectively to close the review week ended March 27 at 21,861.78 points and N11.393 trillion respectively.

The stock market recorded four days of remote trading as dealing members responded to both Federal and State Governments guideline in line with the efforts to control the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE Insurance, NSE-AFR Bank Value and NSE MERI Value which appreciated by 2.06percent, 3.25percent, 3.47percent and 2.93percent, while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the review trading week, lower than thirty-five (35) in the preceding week. Thirty (30) equities depreciated in price, higher than twenty- seven (27) equities in the preceding week, while ninety-nine  (99)  equities  remained  unchanged,  lower  than 101 equities recorded in the preceding trading week.

The market recorded total turnover of 1.452 billion shares worth N14.918 billion in 21,828 deals in contrast to a total of 2.804 billion shares valued at N32.559 billion that exchanged hands the preceding trading week in 31,715 deals.

The Financial  Services  industry  (measured  by  volume)  led  the  activity  chart  with  1.224  billion shares valued at N10.590 billion traded in 14,944 deals; thus contributing 84.32percent and 70.99percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates followed with 50.261 million  shares  worth  N61.457  million  in  442  deals, and the  Consumer  Goods industry, with a turnover of 47.276 million shares worth N2.509 billion in 2,225 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 713.795 million shares worth N8.610 billion in 8,608 deals,  contributing  49.18percent  and  57.71percent  to  the  total  equity  turnover  volume  and  value respectively.

 

