Nigeria records five new cases of COVID-19, total now 323

Five new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in Nigeria late Sunday night making a total of 323 cases in the country.

According to the figures released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos and Kwara States have 2 new cases each while Katsina recorded 1 case.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths”

Total number of cases

323 confirmed cases

85 discharged

10 deaths

Currently;

Lagos- 176

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1