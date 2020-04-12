Nigeria records five new cases of COVID-19, total now 323

Five new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in Nigeria late Sunday night making a total of 323 cases in the country.
According to the figures released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos and Kwara States have 2 new cases each while Katsina recorded 1 case.
“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 2 in Lagos 2 in Kwara 1 in Katsina As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths”
Total number of cases
323 confirmed cases
85 discharged
10 deaths
Currently;
Lagos- 176
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1
