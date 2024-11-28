Nigeria records 80% rise in NIN verification in 2024 – eKYC report

A recent eKYC report by Smile ID has indicated that Nigeria recorded 80 percent rise in National Identification Number (NIN) in 2024.

The report released by Smile ID, Africa’s foremost provider of identity verification and AML compliance solutions, is Nigeria’s first-ever eKYC report, which celebrates 200 million identity verifications checks.

According to the report, biometric-based verification in Nigeria grew by 100 percent, signalling a strong shift toward secure identity checks that deter fraud.

“Our rapid growth from 100 million to 200 million verifications in less than a year underscores the increasing demand for secure and reliable identity verification across industries,” Shile Owoka, executive director, Smile ID, said.

According to Owoka, the report sheds light on Nigeria’s strides in digital identity verification, emphasising major milestones and the accelerating adoption of biometric and NIN-based verifications.

He disclosed that the achievements reinforce Nigeria’s position as a trailblazer in ID verification across Africa over the last two years.

He disclosed further that Smile ID has hit a historic benchmark of 200 million identity verifications completed over its platform. According to him, it was achieved in 11 months after reaching 100 million checks — a feat that previously took 7 years.

“Our latest eKYC report highlights the pivotal role of biometric and NIN-based verifications in fostering trust, driving financial inclusion, and enabling business growth,” Owoka said.

He disclosed further that the 2024 Nigeria eKYC report underscores Nigeria’s progress in creating robust and inclusive identity systems. He said that the increasing reliance on biometric verification and the NIN highlights the shift toward more secure, efficient, and fraud-resistant verification methods.

Peace Itimi, director of marketing, Smile ID, said that the report highlighted the pivotal role of the NIN system as businesses pivot away from alternative ID types, establishing NIN as the foundation of Nigeria’s eKYC processes.

Accordingly, biometric verification, on the other hand, continues to play a critical role in fortifying security and trust in the digital economy.

“Nigeria’s advancements in digital identity verification showcase the transformative impact of inclusive and innovative solutions. Our eKYC report highlights the growing trust in biometric and NIN-based verifications, empowering businesses to scale securely and efficiently,” Itimi said.

According to Itimi, the findings in the report provide a vital resource for policymakers, businesses, and other stakeholders as Nigeria continues to strengthen its digital infrastructure.

“At Smile ID, we’re dedicated to sustaining this progress by delivering reliable, user-centric solutions that simplify KYC processes and unlock growth opportunities across different industries,” Itimi added, disclosing that Nigeria set a benchmark for eKYC practices across Africa by fostering trust and innovation.

