Nigeria records 11 new Coronavirus cases, total rises to 81

Eleven new cases of the coronavirus pandemic have been recorded in Nigeria, pushing the total to 81, the Nigerian Centre For Disease and Control Said in early hours Saturday.

The new cases comprises eight person in Lagos who have been tested positive of the virus, two in Enugu State and one in Edo, NCDC said on it official Twitter account, noting that the total cases of 81 was as at 11:55pm 27th March.

Since the pandemic was first reported in Africa’s largest economy, after the index case, an Italian man who flown into the country about a month ago, there have been a total of 81 confirmed cases, including three discharged persons and one death