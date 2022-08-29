Nigeria partners with Isreal and Japan to manufacture electric cars

The Nigerian government and Peramare Enterprise of Israel and SIXAI of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start assembling and manufacturing electric vehicles in Nigeria by 2023.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), in collaboration with the Israeli, Japanese, and Nigerian companies, inked the agreement on Thursday in Abuja, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Michael Freeman, Israel’s ambassador to Nigeria, stated that the collaboration, which combines Israeli, Japanese, and Nigerian technologies, would aid in addressing Nigeria’s transportation and environmental issues.

“It is a project that is a partnership with Israeli, Japanese and Nigerian companies taking place in Nigeria. What is special about this project is that it is a timely project that combines Israeli technologies, Japanese technologies, Nigerian entrepreneurship and innovation together to create a project that is going to work fabulously,” Freeman stated.

“We are talking about bringing electronic Motorcycles into Nigeria, which will be a programme that is green, environmentally friendly. It offers people a cheap way and safe way of transport and even has the technology to ensure that the motorcycles are only used for legal and appropriate purposes,” Freeman added.

Mohammed Haruna, the executive vice-chairman of NASENI, praised the partnership and stated that as a result of the project, Nigeria will produce its own made electric vehicles.

Ayal Raz, a representative of the Israeli company Peramare Enterprise, said against some perceptions, Nigeria was safe to invest in.

“With this innovative idea, we believe it is going to change so many things in the face of Nigeria,” Mr Raz stated.

Sasi Shilo, SIXAI CEO and Japanese partner, said his company, beyond production, would be keen on supporting Nigeria to build a sustainable nation with clean and safe technologies.