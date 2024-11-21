NIDOE overhauls leadership, forms transition committee amid scandals

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Europe (NIDOE) has established a transition committee after dissolving the former Central Executive Council (CEC) and Electoral Committee (EC).

The CEC and EC were previously led by Dr. Bashir Obasekola and Ayodele Adesina, respectively. The dissolution follows widespread electoral malpractices, financial improprieties, and flagrant disregard for organizational ethics.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Committee’s public relations officer, Folashade Ope, announced that the transition committee was formed during an extraordinary general meeting.

According to Ope, “The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Europe (NIDOE) has entered a new phase of robust reform and transparent governance under a legally constituted transition committee, following an extraordinary turn of events”.

“The dissolution of the former Central Executive Council (CEC) and Electoral Committee (EC), led by Dr. Bashir Obasekola and Ayodele Adesina respectively, has been necessitated by widespread electoral malpractices, financial improprieties, and flagrant disregard for organizational ethics”.

He highlights that the transition committee was conducted in full compliance with the UK Companies Act 2006 (Sections 302-305), EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards, and the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 11: Freedom of Assembly and Association).

Members of the new five-member committee

Ope stated that the transition committee had garnered the support of 16 out of 23 accredited chapters across Europe and has embarked on its mandate to sanitise and stabilise NIDOE’s operations.

The House voted to streamline the caretaker committee into a five-member transition committee, comprising Alhaji Issa Abdullahi (Switzerland) as chairman, Vire Komolafe (Ireland) as vice chairman, Dr Onyebuchi Egbuchunam (Germany) as general secretary, Busola Agboola (Netherlands) and financial officer, Folashade Ope (UK South) as Pa R officer.

Efforts are underway to reconcile and stabilise chapters that became disillusioned under the previous administration.

Establishment of sub-committees

The committee also plans to establish several sub-committees, including the qualification criteria committee, financial regulation committee, legal committee, media and publicity committee, and financial reform and election planning committee.

Ope has therefore encouraged all Nigerians in the diaspora, as well as ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) of the Nigerian government and international partners, to engage exclusively with the legally constituted transition committee.

Here are the sub-committees in detail:

Qualification criteria committee which will define standards for NIDOE membership and leadership. Financial regulation committee to enforce best practices in financial management. Legal committee to review and align the NIDOE Constitution with EU and UK regulations. Media and publicity committee to ensure accurate and transparent communication. Financial reform: A new official bank account will be opened to replace the former reliance on a PayPal system, which allowed for alleged financial malpractices. Election planning: Transparent elections will be conducted within the legal timeframe as stipulated by the NIDOE Constitution (Sections 6.3.1 and 8.4.2), UK Companies Act (Section 171: Duty to Act Within Powers), and EU GDPR guidelines.

Ope advised all Nigerians in the diaspora, as well as Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) of the Nigerian government and international partners to engage exclusively with the legally constituted transition committee.

He also added that communications should be directed to the transition committee Transition to avoid any dealings with unauthorized individuals claiming to represent NIDOE, which could pose personal and professional risks.

Share