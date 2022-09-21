NDLEA busts cocaine warehouse in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says its operatives have busted a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, where over N194 billion worth of crack were seized.

The agency’s director of media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Monday.

An online publication, Ark Behavioral Health Editorial Team, described cocaine as “a powerful stimulant drug that can make you feel extremely happy and energised. Some healthcare providers use it as an anaesthetic before surgery.

“In most cases, though, cocaine is considered an illegal drug. Street dealers often mix powdered cocaine with water and baking soda and boil the mixture into a solid, rock-like substance called ‘crack cocaine’ or just ‘crack.”

Babafemi said the illicit drugs, which was 1.8 tonnes (1,855 kilogrammes) worth more than $278, 250,000. He said it was the equivalent of about N194, 775,000,000 in street value.

The NDLEA spokesperson said that the seizures appeared to be “the biggest singular cocaine seizure in the history of Nigeria’s premier anti-narcotic agency”.

According to him, at least, four drug barons, including a Jamaican and the warehouse manager have been arrested.

“This was done in a well-coordinated and intelligence -led operation that lasted two days across different locations in Lagos State,”

“Kingpins of the cocaine cartel are in custody.

“They are all members of an international drug syndicate that the agency has been trailing since 2018,” Babafemi said.

He said that the warehouse, raided by the NDLEA operatives on September 18, was located in Solebo Estate, Ikorodu.

The NDLEA spokesperson said that the barons were picked from their hotels and hideouts in different parts of Lagos, between Sunday night and Monday morning.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the class ‘A’ drugs were warehoused in the residential estate, from where the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world. They were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the agency involved in the extensive investigation. NAN