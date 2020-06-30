NASS: Rowdy session as Lawmakers, Keyamo trade words over sharing of 774,000 employment slots

There was rowdy session in the National Assembly on Tuesday when the Minister of state for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, and lawmakers openly traded words over sharing of 774,000 employment slots by the recent National Directorate of Employment recruitment exercise.

Disagreement erupted when the Director General of the NDE, Nasiru Ladan, could not defend the N52bn budgeted for the recruitments of 774,000 Nigerians under the NDE.

Keyamo appeared before the National Assembly joint committee on labour and employment. The committee is chaired by Senator Godiya Akwashiki.

The lawmakers – members of the joint committee, said they could not understand how the Minister arrived at selection of 20 persons per state, on the employment slots.

But the minister who failed to proffer adequate explanations on the allocation of employment slots, however, boasted that the lawmakers lack powers to question him.

This angered the lawmakers who threw decorum in the wind, and accused the minister of undermining them.

The exchange of hot words between the minister and lawmakers is still ongoing.