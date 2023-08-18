Nairametrics founder, opposes naira revaluation expectation of new CBN FX price verification system

Ugo Obi-Chukwu, founder/CEO of Nairametrics, a key player in the business, finance, and economics reporting media space in Nigeria, has opposed the naira revaluation expectation behind the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) FX price verification system portal targeted to bring sanity to Form M processing for importers.

Obi-Chukwu, who is well knowledgeable about the workings of the FX market in the country, gave this position on Friday on a Twitter programme organised by BudgIT titled “Nigeria’s FX Stability: Short, Medium, and Long-term Solutions”.

He explained that the new FX price verification system was similar to the policy used during the administration of the embattled suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He explained that this policy will ensure that importers do not engage in inflating their invoices in order to make a profit from the apex bank.

The Nairametrics CEO also added that this new policy will prevent currency round-tripping (a process used by those wanting to get scarce FX from the CBN at a cheap rate only to sell in the parallel market for a profit).

He, however, suggested that helping the naira gain value in the FX market requires some ingenious and determined way to boost supply from the government.

He admitted like some reputable global research companies had predicted that Nigeria wasn’t yet ready for a floating FX market, as we do not have all the substance to defend the naira.

He supported this point of view by saying that the major policies of President Bola Tinubu’s government, which were to remove the fuel subsidy and return to a managed floating FX system, were the best for the country.

An action that would help boost investors’ confidence in the medium term and grow the country’s FX inflow.

The statement from CBN read, “Following the successful conduct of the pilot run and various trainings held with all the banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby announces the go-live of the Price Verification System (PVS).

“All applications for Form M shall be accompanied by a valid price verification report generated from the price verification portal.

“For the avoidance of doubt, by this circular, the price verification report has become a mandatory trade document precedent to the completion of a Form M.”