Naira falls to lowest ever at investors, exporters window

Naira, Nigeria’s legal tender, on Friday fell by 0.3 percent against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window, the lowest ever since the creation of the window in 2017.

After trading on Friday, the dollar was quoted at N414.90 as against N413 the previous day, data from the FMDQ showed.

Currency traders who participated in the trading session on Friday maintained bids at between N400.00k and N415.20k per dollar.

The naira is weakening to a lowest at a time Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves are growing following the allocation of $3.3 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on August 23, 2021, and most recently, the issuance of $4 billion Eurobond by the Federal Government.

The external reserve of Africa’s largest economy has grown by 7.95 percent in the last one month to $36.09 billion as of September 23, 2021, from $33.43 billion recorded on August 23, 2021, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show.

“Foreign exchange pressure will continue into H2-2021 owing to limited inflows from both crude and non-oil sources, rising imports and a backlog of foreign currency demand”, says Doyin Salami, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on the Economy.

The foreign exchange market continues to witness a supply shortage to meet its demand. Consequently, the gap between the various markets keeps expanding. From N92 in June to N99 in July as CBN stop sales of forex to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

Salami says weaker foreign investment inflows, high demand for foreign currency to finance imports and other needs and possible clearance of FX backlogs are factors that continue to weaken external reserves.

Razia Khan, managing director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research, Standard Chartered Bank, said an increase in FX supply to the I&E market would help relieve pressure on the NGN, likely helping to contain any further pass-through of FX depreciation into inflation. The onset of the Nigerian harvest season and a pronounced base effect should also help with the deceleration of inflation.

Taiwo Oyedele, head of tax and corporate advisory services at PwC, Nigeria’s FX inflow is less than what is needed to meet demand including real and speculative demand for legitimate and illegal purposes.