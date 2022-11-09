Mixed reactions trail construction of N72bn Abuja airport second runway

Stakeholders in the aviation sector are raising concerns on the construction of a N72 billion second runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja amid financial strains experienced in the country.

They argue that Abuja airport can function maximally without a second runway as passenger traffic originating from the airport and the number of aircraft landing and taking off from the airport are not huge enough to require a second runway.

They also argue that the funds should have been channelled to other pressing issues in the sector or other sectors needing urgent injection of funds.

However, others have argued that a second runway is needed for security reasons and to avert accidents and incidents in cases of ‘urgency to land,’ a situation requiring airlines to land in a bid to avert an accident.

Hadi Sirika last week said the N72 billion Abuja second runway will be delivered in six months.

Nnolim Nnaji, chairman, house committee on Aviation, said that the cost covers lighting, infrastructure, buildings and the construction of the 4.2 kilometres of runway.

He also said the runway will be the longest in West Africa if completed.

“I have never been in support of two runways for any of our airports except Kano airport where the Nigerian Air Force has a joint operation for tactical training. There was no reason for two runways in Lagos if one of the runways could be unserviceable or unused for 13 years.”

“The plan for the Abuja is a waste because like I have said several times and in my book ‘Troubled Skylines’, our twenty six federal, states and private airports put together do not have the air passengers traffic figures of Johannesburg,” John Ojikutu, member of aviation industry think tank group, Aviation Round Table and chief executive of Centurion Securities said.

Ojikutu further explained that neither Lagos nor Abuja has the traffic of Gatwick Airport and yet none of the airports mentioned have two runways.

He however said what is necessary would be to extend the lengths of these runways and strengthen the load classification numbers of their thresholds, where landings and damages occur, adding that when this happens, the threshold would be shifted but the take-off and the landing will not be compromised.

“The danger in a second runway for Abuja has been identified by a committee in early 20s as one that will compromise safety. The committee recommended then that if the present airport cannot be moved, the second runway should be built in another airport for domestic flights while the present remains for international flights.

“What is happening now in an election year should be of serious concern to everyone in the sector because of paucity of funds for critical periodic maintenance and human capital development and growth,” the security expert explained.

He wondered why Hadi Sirika, the aviation minister, is promising a runway in six months when it is taking the sector three months to fix runway lightning on the Lagos runway that has been unserviceable for 13 years.

Olumide Ohunayo, an aviation analyst, told BusinessDay that the proposal to build a second runway was rejected eight years ago, also during an election year.

He hinted that the passenger traffic and aircraft landing and taking off from Abuja airport currently show that the airport does not necessarily need a second runway, adding that most of the developed airports across the world operated for a long time and saw an increased traffic before they built a second runway.

He said while funds have been approved and the lands allocated, the resources should have been put in other strategic areas.

“What will have been done to keep the runway active is continuous maintenance. They should also get critical equipment for evacuation of broken down facilities at the airport. I want to see an improved runway maintenance manual from FAAN and supervision by the regulator to show that the maintenance is done as at when due.

“This is the second time in this regime the current Abuja airport runway is being repaired. If stakeholders were asked for their opinions, a lot of people would have opposed the construction of a second runway,” Ohunayo said.

According to data by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) air passenger traffic across the country from 26 airports put together processes 15 million passengers annually.

Gatwick Airport, which has just one runway currently processes over 45 million passengers annually.

San Diego International Airport (SAN), the busiest airport in North America with 22 million-passenger traffic has one runway.

Mumbai international airport also has a single runway. Between 2017 and 2018, the airport handled 48.49 million passengers.

However, Ibrahim Mshelia, owner of West Link Airlines Nigeria and Mish Aviation Flying School argues that having a second runway may not necessarily be a function of passenger traffic but a way to tighten security into an airport.

“Abuja second runway is necessary. The second runway is not a factor of traffic. When the second runway was built in Lagos, we did not have 20 percent of the traffic we have here now, it was built for national security reasons.

“There could be one runway in other developed airports but it is not wise to have that because of emergency situations. If you have a busy airport, two planes can come in demanding ‘urgency to land’. If you have two planes coming to land in a case of urgency, you may lose one of them because you do not have two runways that you can make available immediately,” he explained.

Mshelia said while a second runway is important, this government has failed to maintain the first Abuja runway which was repaired six months ago and have gone bad again and therefore do not deserve to be given funds to build a new runway.

Seyi Adewale, chief executive officer – Mainstream Cargo Limited said governments work by budget that is approved by the legislative arm of government and thereby upon their approval it is sent to the president and if signed it becomes somewhat law.

“What this means is that one cannot arbitrarily change the Budget, the allocation to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) or just pass or migrate the funds from ministry, agency or parastatal to another,” Adewale said.

He also explained that when a budget is approved, MDAs compete with one another in order to outperform the others and thereby hope to endear the citizens to themselves noting that ministers are political appointees (or office holders) likewise many of the respective heads of the government agencies.

He said there are also many agreements, interactions and commitments (including cross border or multilateral) that must have taken place prior to these expenditures or budgets being revealed to the public.

“Although it appears reasonable to move or divert the allotted N72B to either security, education or health sector, it is not as easy as it appears noting for example the percentage monies already allocated to security and including other extra budgetary allocations/ waivers added to this sector,” he explained.