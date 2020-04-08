Minister promises amicable resolution of Army, Abuja natives’ land dispute 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu has promised indigenous people of Tunga-Maje in Gwagwalada Area Council that the disputed parcel of land allegedly encroached upon by the Nigerian Army would be resolved amicably by the highest authorities.

Aliyu, who made the promise when she visited portion of the disputed land, also assured the indigenous people and traditional heads that justice would be done to both warring parties.

The minister however, commended the community for not taking laws into their own hands and assured that if the disputed land was allocated to the Nigerian Army, resettlement and adequate compensation would be made to the natives.

Read also: Cessation of movements partial in Abuja as Army, Police, others enforce order

“I must sincerely extend my appreciation to both the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council and Abuja Municipal Area Council for calling on FCT Administration, and trust that the administration can resolve this lingering land dispute.

“I must also appreciate the Agura of Zuba and the indigenous people of Tunga-maje for your calm conducts. You have demonstrated that you are indeed law-abiding citizens. From the narration of the Agura, it has been a painful moment, but hopefully, this time around, we will be able to take it to the appropriate quarters where the needful will be done,” the minister said.

The minister further said: “If indeed the land is allocated from the federal authorities to the Nigerian Army, of course, consideration must be made for a new place to relocate to and of course, to settle you by compensation.

“But before then, we will not jump the gun. Therefore, we want you to be law-abiding as we go back to revisit the issues. Justice must be done. I want to appeal to you to be law-abiding because the matter is not beyond the authorities to handle.”

Earlier, Adamu Danze, chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, said that since his inauguration four years ago, the battle to reclaim the disputed land from the Nigerian Army has been vehemently resisted with its attendant casualties.

Danze said that despite the intervention of the National Assembly through various public hearings, innocent lives have been lost through army bullets, adding that the orphans from such senseless killings are now burden to both Gwagwalada and Abuja Municipal Area Councils.

The Council Chairman therefore, appealed to FCT Minister of State and other relevant authorities to use their good offices to resolve the issue.

According to him, “We have been battling with this issue to the extent that lives are lost from army bullets. Many homes are now full of orphans and the community is taking care of these orphans. We are in pain over this matter and we are appealing to you to take further action”.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the FCT Minister of State, Austine Elemue said the minister was received by the Agura of Zuba, Mohammad Bello, who also informed her of the pains the community has gone through since the beginning of the crisis.