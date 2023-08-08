Meet Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, the transitional Prime Minister of Niger Republic

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, the former economy minister, Niger Republic has been announced as the country’s transitional prime minister a few days after the military took over power.

This announcement was made Monday evening by Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, spokesperson of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, during a broadcast on national television.

Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine was born in 1965 in Zinder, Niger’s second most populous town. He embarked on a remarkable journey that saw him join the Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1991 after completing his studies at the Ecole nationale d’administration (ENA) in Niamey. His academic achievements also include graduating from the Centre d’études financières, économiques et bancaires in Marseille and Paris-I.

Zeine’s ascent in the government continued as he was named Chief of Staff of President Mamadou Tandja in 2001. Recognising his dedication and capabilities, he was subsequently entrusted with the role of Minister of Economy and Finance in 2003, where he worked tirelessly to steer the nation towards economic stability.

The roots of this economic turmoil can be traced back to the period following the assassination of General and President Ibrahim Baré Maïnassara in 1999, which resulted in a series of military takeovers.

Zeine’s contributions extended beyond his role as a Minister of Finance. He served as the resident representative of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, and Gabon, demonstrating his commitment to regional economic development and cooperation.

However, Zeine’s tenure faced a turning point when Mamadou Tandja was ousted by a military coup on February 18, 2010.

Despite the political upheaval, Zeine’s reputation as a dedicated and capable leader remained intact. He continued to work diligently, even as he was placed under house arrest along with other ministers.

Fast forward to 2023, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine’s journey reached a new pinnacle as the Prime Minister of Niger. This appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the nation seeks stability and progress in the face of challenges.

Niger’s economy

According to a recent World Bank data, Niger’s economy despite a weak 1.4 percent GDP growth in 2021, achieved a 11.5 percent growth in 2022. Notably, favourable weather and expanded irrigation fueled a 27% rise in agricultural production, offsetting declines in mining and manufacturing.

Similarly, the services sector benefited from fiscal policies and infrastructure projects, including an oil pipeline.

Inflation reached a 10-year high of 4.2% in 2022 due to global commodity prices and domestic food market pressures; however, Niger boasted the lowest inflation rate among its regional peers.

Looking ahead, 2023 projects a 6.9 percent real GDP growth, driven by oil production, economic reforms, and donour support. Inflation is expected to decrease to 3.2 percent, although risks persist due to climate change, security challenges, oil price fluctuations, and delays in crucial reforms and investments.