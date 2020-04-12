Makinde calls for prayers  against COVID-19  as world celebrates Easter

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday called for more prayers to God to heal the world by granting wisdom and direction to humanity on a solution to Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

“As we celebrate the Easter season, it is another opportunity to offer more prayers to God to heal the world by granting wisdom and direction to humanity on a solution to Covid-19. As the Bible makes it clear that the effectual fervent prayer of the righteous avails much, I am sure that our prayers can go a long way at this critical period” Makinde stated

While urging the residents of the State to be full of prayers and imbibe Christlike sacrifice this season of Easter advised residents and especially those of the Christian faith to use the opportunity of the Easter season to engage in more prayers for the State and Nigeria.

A statement made available to the Media by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor also encouraged the people to imbibe the lessons of sacrificial living and love, which he said are the hallmarks of Easter.

The statement added that Jesus Christ enormously demonstrated the height of sacrifice and true love for humanity through his death and resurrection.

According to the statement, sacrifice, love and increased prayers were important at a critical time like this, when the world is fighting the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Makinde said: “As the world marks another Easter, a reminder of the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross and his resurrection, it is pertinent to felicitate with residents of Oyo State, especially those of the Christian faith.

“While regretting that they could not celebrate the Easter festivity as they are wont to, due to the restrictions brought upon us all by the need control social gathering and movements as a result of moves to contain COVID -19, I must salute the commitment, comportment and prayers of all residents of the State in the last few weeks.

“I also want to assure residents of the State that their government is doing everything possible to protect them and to ensure that the Easter festivity goes as seamless as possible.

“Also, as a people, this season offers us the opportunity to put into practice the lessons of sacrifice and love, which are the reasons for Easter. I urge you all to be selfless and sacrificial at a period that the State and the country goes through so much and to also show love in every little way.

“It is my sincere prayer that God in His infinite mercy will heal our lands and make these trying times to pass over us in a short while. I felicitate you all and wish you a Happy Easter.”