Love, money, entertainment, sports: How Nigerians used Google for 15years

What is love? How to make money online? These were the two most searched questions in Nigeria over the last 15 years as Google Trends turned 15.

Google trends, the search tool providing insights into what netizens are searching for at any given moment, which turned 15 this week, has offered insights into search patterns over the years.

From entertainment to sports and culinary concerns including dieting, Nigerians have turned to the search engine to meet their information needs.

Mercy Johnson was the most searched Nollywood celebrity in the last 15 years, followed by Funke Akindele and Ini Edo. The top searched Nigerian artist was Burna Boy, followed by Omah Lay and Adekunle Gold.

In Nigeria, football, with clubs like “Man U”, “Real Madrid” and “Chelsea FC” have taken the top spots in Google Searches in the past 15 years.

Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Google Search trends information is gleaned from data based on what Nigerians have been searching for.

Over the past 15 years, Nigerians have relied on Search to get the answers they require. They have also shown consistent interest in news and current affairs. This is revealed in the top questions that Nigerians have asked, their top political topics and media platforms that they follow for news stories, said Google in a statement.

With Nigerians known to be entertainment enthusiasts, the interest in celebrities, was perhaps unsurprising with Nollywood actors like “Mercy Johnson” and “Odunlade Adekola” and grammy winner, “Burna Boy” ranking as some of the most searched personalities in Nigeria over this period. From the international scene, the likes of Cardi B and Kanye West also commanded a lot of interest from Nigerians.