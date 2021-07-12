Logistics company assures quality timely delivery of food

Amid complaint of delayed deliveries by logistic companies, Ije chops, a food logistic company has vowed to ensure timely delivery of quality food to it’s customers.

Ije chops is a brand of Ije logistics which allows people order food conveniently using a phone app and get it delivered to their door step.

Gideon Oyediran CEO of Ije chops speaking with Journalist during the launch of the company in Abuja laments lack of quick/timely delivery as a major challenge in the logistics industry.

” Logistics Company in Nigeria need to work on timely delivery, people get frustrated and irritated whenever their deliveries are delayed and this is something we must work on” he said

Oyediran added that the company which currently operate in Abuja, portharcut, Lagos and Enugu provides customers variety of food to choose from

“There are lots of food that are toxic to the body but we ensure that out food vendors are giving us good food. We promise that any food ordered from our platform is 100% healthy. We have vendors on our platform you can choose from”

In the same vain, Emmanuel bassey – head of technology operation, Ije chops reiterated the availability of not just timely delivery but healthy food choices for the public