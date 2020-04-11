Lockdown: Police foil robbery attempt, deploy strike force against miscreants in Lagos

The Police say they have foiled a robbery attempt in Lagos-Ogun border communities and also deployed the Special Strike Force to check the activities of social miscreants otherwise called “Area Boys” in Lagos as the state remains lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Bala Elkana said on Saturday that the Special Strike Force and Tactical Teams have been deployed in different parts of the state to tackle the menace of social miscreants, with 36 of them arrested already.

According to Elkana, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Lagos command, Hakeem Odumosu ordered the immediate deployment of operatives of the command’s anti-robbery squad, anti-cultism squad and raiders to various parts of Lagos to support the efforts of area commands and divisional patrol teams already deployed to tackle violent crimes being perpetrated by hoodlums.

“Operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) are also positioned in strategic locations to promptly respond to distress calls.

Patrols are being intensified around markets and stores to prevent hoodlums from stealing and looting. Patrol teams are equally deployed to the various communities and streets,” said Elkana

He added that 20 suspects were arrested on Friday, April 10, within Ilaje and Ajah communities for gang violence.

The Area B’ command, he said, equally responded to a distress call at Burma/Creek road, Apapa where seven gangsters who engaged in supremacy battle on the street were arrested.

“Their mission on the street was mainly to steal and loot under the guise of supremacy battle,” he said, adding that nine other suspects were arrested along Abule Egba and Ifako Ijaiye areas, after Police operatives successfully foiled a robbery attempt on residents in the Lagos-Ogun border communities.

Bala added that all suspects arrested would be charged to court after investigation into the cases had been concluded.

He, however, urged members of the public to reach out to the Police in the event of threats around their neighbourhoods through the following emergency numbers: 09010512285, 09010512286, 09010512287, 09010512288.