Lockdown: Kwara Police appeal for total compliance

Kwara State Police Command on Monday appealed to all residents of the state to strictly obey every directive of government at this critical time of Coranavirus pandemic.

In a statement released by Ajayi Okasanmi, the Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), stated that Kayode Egbetokun, the Police Commissioner posited that “in spite of the efforts of the police Command to ensure total compliance, some unscrupulous commercial motorcyclists, tricyclists and commercial motorists are bent on sabotaging this great effort.

The Command will do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that this laudable effort of government and that of the police to enforce compliance are not frustrated.

The Command also wishes to use this opportunity to advise peddlers of fake news to please go on holiday at this time.

Corona virus is a respecter of nobody and surely fake news or unfounded allegations against those who are fighting its scourge are not what is needed at this time to defeat the virus. We are all to ensure that only the right pieces of information are disseminated to the public. Circulating falsehood or unsubstantiated allegations against the law enforcement Agencies at this time will do no good to the efforts of government in this regard.

The Command will appreciate good citizens with genuine reasons to complain against Police actions to do so directly to the Commissioner of Police and not resort to the mischief of unfounded social media tantrum. The Commissioner of police can be reached on the following phone numbers 08060072069 08125275046.

This is not the time to hate but to love. We should all be united in the battle against the scourge of Corona virus in our country.

Kwara State Command wishes to thank the good people of Kwara State for the compliance with the orders of the state government to forestall the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus into Kwara State.”

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin