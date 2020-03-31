‘Lockdown Ibadan, send all aides for coronavirus test Immediately’

Teslim Folarin, former Senate Leader and presently representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, has asked Oyo state government to forcefully lockdown Ibadan, the capital of the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“With increasing numbers of our people testing positive for COVID-19, It is my considered opinion that some very draconian steps should be taken immediately by the State Government.

In a statement on Tuesday following the announcement that Governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus Folarin, said “It is of utmost importance that Ibadan is locked down forcefully with immediate effect. The reported effort at setting up isolation center (s) should be fast-tracked and a functional center should be in place in a matter of two or three days at most.

The lawmaker stated that due to the dictate of the office of the governor, he gets in close contact with a lot of people daily including his retinue of aides, all of who should be tested immediately.

Folarin said that this is not the time to gloat over or castigate anybody for their positive status because its spread must be stopped now. He added that “a bulwark must be hastily erected against the spread of the virus into the local community“.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi expressed solidarity with the Governor said he had already sent the Governor a solidarity message to wish him a quick recovery and God’s protection

Reacting to the announcement that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde tested positive to COVID-19, Ajimobi said “immediately I heard that my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde test came back positive, I sent him a text message to express solidarity with him and wish him a quick recovery and God’s protection. I also want to appreciate him for his bravery with this revelation. I know with adequate care he will get over it. I wish him a quick recovery”.

Ajimobi also advised Nigerians to keep on observing the safety measures that have been enunciated by health professionals.

“COVID-19-is not a death sentence, people have recovered from it. We will get over this too, but we must continue to ensure that we follow all safety measures like washing of hands, social-distancing and other safety standards as recommended by our health professionals. As for all our health workers, we appreciate them for their front line role in the fight against the disease”, he said.

Also, a former governor of Oyo State, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala , a lawmaker representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Gbenga Babalola has prayed for quick recovery for Governor Makinde

In a statement personally signed by the former Governor on Monday, Alao-Akala called for intensified prayer from Christians and Muslims for God to end the scourge, while tasking people of Oyo State and Nigerians to follow the hygienic rule and guideline stipulated to ward off the disease.

“I am saddened to receive the news of the infection of Governor Seyi Makinde with Coronavirus (COVID-19). Jehovah Ropheka: The Lord our Healer Exodus 15:26 will heal you.”

“I pray to Almighty God to heal you and protect your family as you go through the self- isolation and proper treatments. Similarly, I pray for the protection of all the citizens of the state from the COVID-19 scourge.

“There is no established cure for COVID-19 yet but it is not a death sentence as it can be managed. Therefore, I urge my fellow people to obey the governments and work collectively to stop the spread by constantly washing our hands and observing high standards of hygiene, avoiding social gatherings and events. Stay at home, stay safe” the statement concluded.

On his part, Abdulfatai Buhari’s statement released by his media office said “Our thought and prayers are with Governor Seyi Makinde and his family during this period. Almighty Allah will grant him soonest recovery.”

Likewise, the Minister of the Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has joined concerned citizens of Oyo state and family and friends of the state Governor, Makinde to wish him a quick recovery after he confirmed testing positive to COVID-19.

The minister commended Makinde for reinforcing the key messaging for slowing down the spread of the virus by deciding to self-isolate even though he is currently asymptomatic.

“ I am sorry to hear about your test result on the coronavirus. Let me join all concerned citizens of Oyo state and your family and friends to wish you a quick recovery from the effect of the coronavirus.

“I pray the God will heal you and will see you through the period of isolation. Thank you for the courage to be open about it and surely you will bounce back fully ready to continue to govern Oyo State.

“I am certain that you will surely overcome this condition soon having promised to go into self-isolation as required,” the Ogbomoso-born minister stated.

Similarly, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party PDP in Oyo State, Senator Gbenga Babalola a message wished the governor well.