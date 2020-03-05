Linda Ikeji partner ECOBANK to empower young ladies with her ‘Selfmade Woman Conference’ in April

ECOBANK Nigeria, a leading financial institution, is teaming up with Linda Ikeji, Africa’s foremost media entrepreneur and blogger, to host the latest edition of ‘Selfmade Woman Conference’, an empowerment programme of Ikeji.

Linda Ikeji started Selfmade Woman Conference in 2013 as an advocacy project with the sole aim to mentor and provide financial empowerment to young female entrepreneurs or aspiring ones.

“Selfmade Woman Conference”, which is in the second edition will hold on April 25, 2020, in Lagos.

Linda who has been dubbed the number one blogger in Africa held the first edition of the conference in April 2017 with over 3,000 young women in attendance.

She has over the years used her voice and platform to encourage young Nigerian women to be financially independent and resourceful while providing funding and support for them to kick start their businesses.

Since 2015, Linda Ikeji has given N30million of her own personal money to empower over 40 female entrepreneurs, with quite a few of them going on to have successful small scale businesses.

Speaking about the 2020 edition, Linda said she took time off the conference so as to plan better and she had to attend to her new role as a mother.

‘I am very passionate about women and very inspired by successful women. I want more women to believe in themselves, fight for their dreams, be financially independent, believe that there is nothing they cannot accomplish. The conference is to mentor and inspire women with dreams and aspirations”, she said.

Speaking further, Linda said, “It seems the world is more skewed towards making a man more successful than women, or at least that is the narrative most of our generation was given.

So, those of us who have broken through the myth has the duty to take as many other women as possible with us. We need more women to succeed. We need more women to head conglomerates. We need more women making an impact. We need more women shattering tables.”

Linda appreciates ECOBANK for coming on board the project.

“Having ECOBANK on board the project is so heartwarming. It is like coming together of like minds. Now we can make ‘Selfmade Woman Conference’ bigger and better”, she concluded.