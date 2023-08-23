LG poll: Obi, Abure, Akpata storm Edo, solicit votes for LP candidates

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, national chairman of the party, Olumide Akpata immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday, urged Edo people to come out en masse to vote for the candidates vying for the chairmanship seats of the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

The trio, who gave the advice during the Edo State Labour Party mega rally for local government elections ahead the council poll slated for September 3, 2023, explained that the local government is the fulcrum for the growth of any society.

Speaking at the rally, Obi said that development was domiciled in local government areas especially in health and education sectors, hence the need for those in authority to prioritise these areas to drive growth at the grassroots.

The former Anambra State Governor, who stressed on how political officer holders woo electorate but end up not meeting expectations, said the time for unfulfilled promises were over.

He urged the chairmanship as well as councillorship candidates to deliver on their promises to their various councils if they emerge victorious.

He, however, lamented the prevailing situation confronting Nigerians, urging those presiding over the affairs to account for public money, do the right thing for the interest of the citizenry and pull people out of poverty.

Julius Abure, the national chairman of the party, on his part urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to ensure the election is free, fair and credible.

Olumide Akpata, former NBA president, in his remarks, expressed confidence that Labour Party would triumph in the forthcoming council election.

“We are not going to wallow in the presumptions that things must be done in a certain way. The right thing must be done. We are confident. The people are ready and they will not accept anything less than transparency.

Speaking on why he joined the Labour Party, he said: “I am a Nigerian who is interested in what our nation looks like. I am interested in the betterment of our country. The only way you can express whatever it is to contribute to the improvement of the nation is by joining a party. I have chosen the Labour Party and there is no other option.”