Less than a week after testing positive, UCH CMD now Tests Negative for Coronavirus

The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, UCH Ibadan, Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, has tested negative to coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Otegbayo, a Professor less than a week ago tested positive to the deadly virus, coronavirus,

In a statement by Toye Akinrinlola UCH Public Relations officer said on Thursday that “I have the pleasure to announce that the repeat test of the UCH CMD, Abiodun Otegbayo has returned negative. He had earlier tested it positive to the COVID- 19 Virus last Friday”.

The CMD had on Sunday personally said in a statement that he tested positive for COVID- 19 and admonished all those who had contact with him to go on self quarantine.

Akinrinlola said “his samples were taken again on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020. Today, at about 3.00pm, the result came out Negative”

Meanwhile ,Otegbayo had said that on Wednesday last week, one of the hospital’s staff showed symptoms of COVID-19 and when the results of the staff test were released on Friday morning he tested positive.

He had stressed further that this necessitated him and every other member of who participated in a12 man quarterly board meeting on Monday alongside the individual who tested positive to go into self-isolation and test themselves.

According to him, unfortunately, my result returned positive on Saturday afternoon and I remain in isolation as I am not symptomatic. All staff who have been in contact with me and other participants during this period have been advised to immediately proceed on self-isolation pending the time they get tested.

