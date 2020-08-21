Late Wike’s aide, Nwakaudu, gets N50m endowment fund for children’s education

Simeon Nwakaudu, who served as Benue State Correspondent of the Guardian before becoming a media aide to the then Minister of State for Education, Nyesom Wike, and later his special assistant, electronic media, has been rewarded with a N50million endowment fund. This offer came amidst tears over the helplessness of the immediate family because the children are mostly toddlers.

Governor Wike, who came to the rescue, announced the fund in the late Nwakaudu’s hometown on Thursday, August 20, 2020, during his interment, saying the fund would see the children (three boys and a girl) through education in life and upkeep of the family now headed by his wife, Monica.

The burial took place in Nwakaudu home town, Umuanya Ogbodikwu in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Wike, who described the demise of his late media aide as most unfortunate, said he distinguished himself by serving the state and government with utmost dedication and loyalty.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, an engineer, Chukwuemeka Woke, the governor noted that the late Nwakaudu also sacrificed his time, energy and life to the service of the state.

According to him, Nwakaudu was bold, brilliant and insightful while informing and disseminating government policies and programmes.

He did not also forget his colleagues in the journalism profession as he ensured that there was no friction between the government and the media in the country.

The governor assured the Nwakaudu family of his commitment to ensure that the relationship that existed between him and his late aide would continue to flourish.

Also speaking the chairman, Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State, Ernest Chinwo, who spoke on behalf of the NUJ in the state, said the union lost a thorough bred professional.

He noted the valuable contributions of the late Nwakaudu to the journalism profession, saying he would be greatly missed.

In her speech, the wife of the deceased, Monica Nwakaudu described the death of her husband as unexpected and a big blow to the family. She however, enjoined those present to obey the voice that urges people to think about eternity and prepare to meet their God at any time.

Speaking on behalf of the Nwakaudu’s family, E.O. Nwakaudu expressed gratitude to the Rivers State Government for the support given to the family.

Earlier in his sermon titled ‘Prepare to Die,’ the officiating pastor, Innocent Aleke of City of Faith Ministry International, admonished sympathisers to live good lives and avoid regrettable death.

To add to the relief of the family, the Abia State government said through the Chief of Staff, Anthony Chidi Brains Agbazuere, that the office of the governor would monitor the affairs of the family to ensure the immediate family is not maltreated as he said is the norm most times.

He commended the Rivers State government for finding their son trustworthy and for supporting the family especially with an endowment fund.