Lagos to setup 50 neighbor hood markets to curtail coronavirus spread

Lagos state government has announced that it will be setting up neighbor hood markets in some selected 50 public schools to relieve the pressure on the major markets in the state.

“We have identified some public schools that have large space and we’ll have companies bring in products that can meet the daily needs of the people,”Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state said adding that it will be like a typical farm market.

According to the governor, the market will be taking place every two days.

“This is to slow down the interaction at the big markets,” to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s commercial city currently has the highest cases of Coronavirus in the country with 44 positive cases.

As of Friday the total number of people who have been infected with the virus stood at 65.

ENDURANCE OKAFOR