Lagos to close Marine Bridge for 20 weeks for repair works

The Lagos State government is closing the Marine Bridge for 20 weeks to enable the Federal Government carry out repair works from 8:pm of Saturday, March 28 to Saturday, August 15, 2020.

A statement from the state ministry of transportation said that the construction works by the federal ministry of works and housing would replace the worn-out elastomeric bearing, and expand the metallic joints on the bridge. Other repair works will include the construction of drain gully, jacketing, skin repairs of the piers and laying of asphalt.

The repair works would be done in two faces to ease traffic movements. The first half of the construction works will last for the first 10 weeks, thereafter, the second half would commence equally and last for 10 weeks.

The closure has been slated between 8.00pm and 8.00am daily to ensure there is a smooth and uninterrupted flow of the repair works, therefore road users are advised to comply with the traffic diversions to minimize inconveniences in movements, as they will be allowed to ply only the available sides of the roads while the construction works lasts.

The Lagos government appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project is executed for their safety and seamless movements that will meet the transportation needs of the larger populace.