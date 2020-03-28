Lagos suspends closure of Marine Bridge 

The Lagos State government has suspended the announced closure of Marine Bridge until further notice.

A statement on Saturday by the commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde hinged the decision on the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to comply with the social distancing directive, especially in the construction sector, to further curb the spread of the virus.

Oladeinde said a new date for the planned repair works on the bridge would be communicated in due course.

“Lagosians are advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing, except the trip is very essential”, the statement added.

The bridge which connects Ijora and Apapa was to be closed for five months to enable the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to carry out some repair works especially on the joints, some of which had since expanded, posing risk to motorists.