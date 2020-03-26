Lagos sets up temporary food markets in schools 

Lagos State government has set up temporary food markets in schools to enable residents purchase food items within their neighbourhoods.

The idea is to limit movements of people in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. The utilisation of school premises for the temporary markets is made possible as the government had since ordered the shut down of both public and private schools across the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had also on Tuesday, directed the closure of all markets, malls, super stores and shops, except those selling foods, drugs, medical equipment, water and other human essentials

The state commissioner for agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal explained that the temporary markets would provide Lagosians access to food supplies during this restriction period in order to prevent panic buying after the directive that all markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities be closed.

Lawal outlined the local governments where the food and agricultural markets would be set up as: Mushin, Alimosho, Surulere, Ikeja, Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, Surulere and Ifako-Ijaiye local governments.

According to him, the schools identified for food and agricultural markets are – Bishop Aggrey Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ajenifuja Primary School, Ilupeju, Mushin; Papa Ajao Primary School, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Akin Ogun Primary School, Mosan; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran; and Animashaun Primary School, Ijeshatedo off Omilani Street, Surulere.

Others are Ikeja Primary School, Ikeja; Opebi Primary School, Opebi, Ikeja; Anglican Primary School, Marine Beach, Apapa; St. Jude’s Primary School, Ebute- Metta; St. George’s Boys Primary School, Falomo; Community Grammar School, Adelabu, Surulere; Obele Secondary School, Adelabu, Surulere; Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye; and Stadium High School, Ifako.

He noted that the ministry of agriculture, in conjunction with the ministry of health, has put in place safety guidelines at each of the temporary food and agricultural markets.

Lawal solicited for strict adherence to safety measures by shoppers, especially social distancing between visitors to the specified locations.

According to him, there would be no need for panic buying by members of the public since the food and agricultural markets have been put in place to make shopping easy, adding that officials of the Nigeria Police and Neighbourhood Watch will ensure the maintenance of law and order at the various markets.

He, therefore, advised all residents to remain vigilant and observe all the precautionary measures outlined by the State to curb the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua Bassey