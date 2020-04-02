Lagos releases N1.8bn to pay pension arrears

Lagos State government has taken a further step to ensure that the aged and retirees do not suffer undue hardship during the restriction order, as it ensured seamless payment of N1.8bn bond arrears to 418 pensioners on Friday, 27th March 2020.

The state commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle said that the gesture was one of the many by the government to ensure that elderly citizens are not affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ponnle said that the usual bond presentation ceremony did not hold in compliance with the directive against the gathering of more than 25 persons in any location, saying, however, that the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) transferred the bond certificates of the 418 pensioners to their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) for the pay-out of accrued rights.

While giving notice that the verification exercise for the pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme has been postponed, the commissioner hinted that the Civil Service Pensions Office was exploring alternative verification methods to be announced in due course.

She assured that LASPEC offices remain available virtually and advised pensioners with any inquiries to contact the official via a telephone.

The commissioner encouraged pensioners in the state to remain indoors, stay safe and observe the widely publicised social distancing methods.